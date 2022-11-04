BARRE — Two men are facing charges after police say a gun was pulled prior to an assault at a Barre laundromat.
Brenden Davison, 22, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, criminal threatening and reckless endangerment.
If convicted, Davison faces a maximum sentence of 23 years and six months in prison. He was released to the custody of a family member who will act as a responsible adult and could face their own charges if they don't report any violations of conditions of release Davison might engage in.
Steven H. Sorrow, 38, also of Barre, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. If convicted, Sorrow faces a maximum sentence of a year and 60 days behind bars. He was released on conditions.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Oct. 30 that a female, who did not identify herself, called police to report a fight was taking place at the Busy Bubble Laundromat on North Main Street. Gaylord said he arrived on scene and found a group of people standing in the parking lot.
He said he located Sorrow, who had blood on his forehead.
Gaylord said witnesses reported another man at the scene had a gun. This man, later identified as Davison, was ordered to the ground and taken into custody, according to court records.
Gaylord said it appeared Davison had vomited and he, too, had blood on his face.
He said police located the gun in a nearby vehicle, a 9 mm Glock semiautomatic handgun with a round in the chamber. Gaylord noted Davison also had a holster on him. He said the owner of the vehicle gave police permission to retrieve the gun.
He said Sorrow reported Davison had threatened him with the gun and pointed it at him, so he “called his bluff” and punched Davison. Gaylord said Sorrow admitted to swinging first, but only after the gun was pointed at him.
Gaylord said Sorrow had blood coming from the top of his head and scratches on his arm.
He said a witness reported she had gotten between Sorrow and Davison to keep Sorrow from being shot when the gun was pulled. Gaylord said the witness reported Davison said, “If you know what's good for you, you'll move. I don't want to shoot you.” He said the witness reported Sorrow then tackled Davison, and they started to hit each other.
The witness reported the fighting stopped when they heard sirens, according to court records. Gaylord said the witness reported she saw the gun on the ground, so she picked it up and put it in the vehicle.
Gaylord said Davison reported he believed a former romantic partner had sent Sorrow after him. He told Gaylord he was trying to get away and he “didn't even have my finger on the trigger.”
He said a witness showed police a video of the incident taken on a cellphone that showed Sorrow hitting Davison and the other witness snatching up the gun.
Gaylord said a woman then arrived on scene who reported the fight was about Davison assaulting her. He said the victim showed him several bruises on her body, which she reported were caused by Davison hitting her during the past week. Gaylord said the victim showed him a video of Davison hitting her and threatening to smash her phone.
Gaylord said the victim also reported an incident days prior, during which Davison grabbed her by the neck, put her on the ground, held the handgun to her head and threatened to kill her if she left him.
