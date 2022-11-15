BARRE — Police say a gun was pointed at a resident during an attempted burglary in Barre in October.
Nicholas French, 37, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted burglary and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief, cocaine possession and disorderly conduct. If convicted, French faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and eight months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Connor S. Dwyer, 32, also of Barre, has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling and unlawful mischief, as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted, Dwyer faces a maximum sentence of 35 years and two months in prison. A warrant has been issued for Dwyer’s arrest with bail set at $10,000.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit on Oct. 9 a woman called police to report someone had smashed a window at her home on North Main Street. Lewis said she went to the home and saw broken glass on the porch, as well as a broken terracotta pot. The officer said a glass insert in the front door was broken, as was a window next to the door.
She said those at the home reported French and Dwyer had arrived looking for the residents of the home. Lewis said the pair were told the residents weren’t there, which was a lie, so they got angry and started banging on the door and tried to force their way in.
The officer said surveillance footage from a nearby camera showed Dwyer, French and a third male walking away from the home after the incident.
Lewis said she contacted Dwyer about the incident, but he reported he didn’t know what she was talking about and told her he had nothing to say.
She said one of the victims in the case had an active arrest warrant and was likely looking to avoid law enforcement. She said he wasn’t at the scene when police were conducting interviews.
Lewis said the victim was arrested on the warrant on Oct. 19. Lewis said the victim reported Dwyer had pointed a gun at him during the attempted break in.
She said the victim reported French had smashed the window with his hand and he and Dwyer were trying to kick the door in. Lewis said the victim reported the attackers threw the pot at the window, which broke the pot.
The victim reported he and another man at the home held the door closed, according to court records. Lewis said the victim reported he opened a window to yell at the attackers when he saw Dwyer had a gun drawn. The officer said the victim reported he hit Dwyer with a stick and then Dwyer pointed the gun at him.
The victim reported he believed Dwyer was after him because drugs had been taken from Dwyer and he believed the victim was the thief, according to court records.
Lewis said she was later told the damage caused to the home’s door and window was estimated at nearly $1,200.
