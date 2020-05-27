BARRE — A Graniteville man is accused of sexually abusing two underage family members.
Thomas Estes III, 33, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of repeated sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by someone in a parental role and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
If convicted, Estes faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He appeared via video and was ordered held without bail at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Detective Trooper Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on May 18 state police received notice from the Department for Children and Families about two reports the department had received. The first involved a young female who told her therapist Estes had performed a sex act on her in 2009. Keener said the victim disclosed a younger relative had told her in 2018 that Estes had sexually assaulted her, as well.
The first victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre, according to court records.
The first victim reported the second victim was over for a sleepover and made a sexual comment. She told investigators she asked the second victim how she knew about that and that’s when she disclosed Estes had sexually assaulted her.
Keener said the second victim was interviewed. The girl’s mother told police the victim had an anxiety attack prior to the interview because she was scared of Estes and didn’t want people to be mad at her for what she had to say. After suffering a second anxiety attack, Keener said the victim wrote that Estes had sexually assaulted her.
Keener said she obtained a warrant to listen in on a phone call between Estes and the mother of the second victim. During the conversation, Estes initially denied sexually abusing either victim, according to court records. But Keener said Estes eventually admitted to the sexual assaults. He continued to deny having any sexual contact with the first victim.
