BARRE — Police say a Graniteville man pulled a gun during a road-rage incident.

Nathan Skylar Haines, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to impede a public officer. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

