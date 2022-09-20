BARRE — Police say a Graniteville man pulled a gun during a road-rage incident.
Nathan Skylar Haines, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to impede a public officer. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
If convicted, Haines faces a maximum sentence of nine years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to buy or use any guns or dangerous weapons and not to engage in any violent or threatening behavior.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 18 police received a report stating a gun was pulled during a road-rage incident on South Barre Road. Morrison said he spoke with the victim over the phone who reported he was driving on South Main Street in Barre City following a silver sedan.
The officer said the victim reported the sedan was driving 10 mph in the 25-mph zone, so he honked his horn at the vehicle. The victim reported the sedan immediately came to a stop and then started driving at 5 mph, according to court records.
Morrison said the victim reported he passed the sedan, and it started following him. The officer said the victim reported he pulled into the parking lot at Hannaford supermarket and the driver in the sedan started yelling profanities at him.
Morrison said the victim reported the driver of the sedan threatened multiple times that he was going to shoot the victim.
The victim responded, “Why don't you just go ahead and do it?” and the driver then produced a handgun and started waving it around, according to court records.
Morrison said the victim observed the sedan's license plate, which showed it was registered to Haines. The officer said he went to Haines' home and saw the sedan sitting in the driveway.
Morrison said he spoke with Haines over the phone who reported he was driving on South Main Street when a vehicle started tailgating him and the driver was “flipping him off.” Haines told the officer he followed the vehicle to the supermarket where the victim threatened to shoot him, according to court records.
Morrison said Haines reported he had told the victim he had a gun in the car, but denied producing it.
The officer said while investigating the incident, he spotted Haines' sedan driving on Graniteville Road. He said once the driver saw the police cruiser, the sedan turned around and left at a high rate of speed. Morrison said Haines was pulled over by police in Barre City.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit Haines was sitting in the driver's seat after he pulled the sedan over. McGowan said he attempted to take Haines into custody, but Haines resisted by tensing up and not allowing McGowan to put Haines' hands behind his back. McGowan said he had to take Haines to the ground and straddled him until backup arrived.
Morrison said Haines gave police consent to search his vehicle. He said police didn't find any guns in the car because, Haines said, he had taken them home, but they did find empty bullet casings and two loaded magazines containing 9-mm bullets and 5.56 bullets. Morrison said police also found a single 5.56 bullet in Haines' pocket.
