BARRE — A Grand Isle man is accused of trafficking fentanyl in Barre Town with a large amount of catalytic converters in his vehicle.
Zachary Daniel Hutchinson, 42, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession.
If convicted, Hutchinson faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including a prohibition against possessing regulated drugs without a prescription.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit he executed a traffic stop on South Barre Road on April 10 on a vehicle with no front license plate. Morrison said Hutchinson was identified as the driver by his license.
The officer said while speaking with Hutchinson, he noticed a small silicone container in the center console of the vehicle. Morrison said he asked Hutchinson if he could see inside the container and Hutchinson showed him a small plastic bag inside containing a white powder.
The officer said Hutchinson reported the powder was fentanyl. He said Hutchinson reported the drug was left in the vehicle by a woman he had dropped off in Barre.
Morrison said he then noticed a crystal rock also in the center console of the vehicle. He said Hutchinson confirmed the rock was crystal methamphetamine.
The officer said Hutchinson then gave him consent to search the vehicle. Inside, he said investigators found a white rock of suspected cocaine, two glass pipes and numerous empty glassine bags.
Morrison said in the back of the vehicle, police located 14 catalytic converters that had been cut from vehicles. He said police were unable to identify the origins of the converters.
