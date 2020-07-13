BERLIN — Police say they recently found a man who had been sleeping on the roof of the Cherry Hill Plaza in Berlin as Washington County becomes the county with the second-largest homeless population in the state.
Police in Berlin have received multiple reports of people sleeping on the rooftops of businesses. Sgt. Chad Bassette said in an interview Monday they hadn’t been able to catch anyone in the act until last week. The name of the man who was sleeping on top of the plaza has not been released because police said he has not been cited for a crime. He was given an order of no trespass for the plaza.
Bassette said the man had taken wooden pallets from behind the plaza and used them as a ladder. He then pulled the pallets on top of the roof so he could use them as a makeshift bed. The Sargent said there was also an outlet on the roof that the man was using for electricity.
Bassette said he didn’t know if this man was behind all of the reports of people sleeping on rooftops. He said police don’t want people sleeping on the roof of a business because they don’t have permission to and because it can be dangerous to stay on a hot roof in the middle of summer.
Police in Berlin have made a point to support those in town who are homeless by getting them the supplies they need and interacting with them on a regular basis. There are multiple posts on the police department’s Facebook page showing the items given and what the interactions have been like, with Bassette ending the posts saying “Stay safe. Be good to each other.”
The Sargent is familiar with the man and said he’s repeatedly refused help or to engage in services to get him housing.
That’s not uncommon in the homeless community.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven shelter in Barre, has been working with that community for years. DeAngelis said sometimes those who are homeless don’t want to engage in the system or distrust it because of some past trauma they have suffered. He said all that can be done at that point is to offer whatever help they will accept, be it getting food or giving someone a ride, in an effort to build trust to the point where they will engage in services.
“It’s very difficult for them to be around other people. They may not feel safe and they may feel uncomfortable and probably for good reason. Usually when you’re homeless, you’re very vulnerable and it’s really common that people get ripped off,” he said.
DeAngelis said while he hadn’t heard of such a thing before, it didn’t surprise him that someone would seek shelter on a roof of a business. He said no one was going to bother someone sleeping up there and the power outlet was an added benefit.
The director said a count this year showed Washington County only trails Chittenden County in the number of homeless in the area. He said Rutland County had been number two, but Washington overtook it.
The Point in Time Count takes place every year on a day in January where those who are staying at shelters or motels or elsewhere and identify as homeless are counted. While officials admit the process is flawed, because people who are homeless don’t have to respond to the count and housing situations can change from day-to-day so it may not be that accurate, the numbers are used for federal funding for housing.
According to the most recent count, 261 people said they were homeless in Chittenden County. Washington County had 172 and Rutland County had 126.
DeAngelis said right now there about 160 people being housed in hotels and motels in the county. He said one of his staff members recently went around and counted and found at least 25 more people are currently living outside in the Barre-Berlin-Montpelier area.
The shelter had to close down in the spring due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The director said the shelter will open back up July 20, but will have to do so at half capacity, 15 beds, because of the need to socially distance to help stop spread the virus that causes COVID-19. He said there is a concern about the amount of beds available for those who need them in the winter and he’s been in contact with area churches to see if they will allow people to stay overnight there.
He said the shelter has been working with Downstreet Housing and Community Development on creating transitional housing for people trying to get back on their feet.
The shelter had been working on using one of the dorms at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. But the project fell apart because it would have used federal CARES dollars and those funds needed to be spent by the end of the year.
That wasn’t likely because the project would need to go through the permitting process in Montpelier because transitional housing is a different use than housing students. He said the permit process and a potential appeal of the permit if granted would likely delay the project through the end of the year so it couldn’t use those federal dollars.
