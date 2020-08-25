CASTLETON — Police said the enmity between two Castleton University students had been building for some time before it culminated in a triple stabbing at a party during the weekend.
“There were incidents that were not reported to us that built up to this,” Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said.
Karl “Harry” Buch, 20, of Castleton, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court Monday to one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, all felonies. The charges carry a combined maximum of 45 years in prison. Buch was freed on the condition he stay away from the alleged victims.
According to court records, police arrived at 40 Mechanic St. in Castleton shortly before midnight Saturday. Twenty-year-old Jack Strohmeier was bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the stomach and showing signs of shock, according to police, while two other men nearby had suffered less severe stab wounds to their legs.
Buch, who had left the scene, was identified as the assailant, according to police, and taken into custody shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said he was taken to the Castleton police station for his own safety due to a report that “there were approximately 30 University students looking to retaliate against the defendant if he was located.”
Police collected accounts from several witnesses describing a history of antagonism between Buch and Strohmeier. Buch’s girlfriend, Kaitlyn Delorme, said the tensions were over false allegations that Buch was a domestic abuser. Delorme and Strohmeier both described a confrontation Wednesday night during which Strohmeier struck Buch, according to affidavits — Strohmeier said he slapped Buch after Buch claimed he was going to kill Strohmeier.
Witnesses said Strohmeier blamed Buch for keying his car and Delorme said Strohmeier went to Buch’s home Friday seeking to fight him, “but was unsuccessful,” according to affidavits.
Witness accounts say the fight at the party began with Strohmeier grabbing Buch, either by the neck or the backpack Buch was wearing, followed by a flurry of activity in which Strohmeier and two men trying to break up the fight — John Obize, 23, and Raynolds Awusi, 21 — were stabbed.
Strohmeier was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to affidavits — where he was treated for a stab wound described as 10 centimeters long and several inches deep, leaving a small laceration on his liver. Strohmeier told police he confronted Buch and had no intention of assaulting him, saying he briefly grabbed Buch’s backpack before Obize bear-hugged him, which was when he felt the stab wound.
At least one witness described Buch swinging a knife, according to police.
Police said Buch attempted unsuccessfully to call his father, whom he said was a lawyer, and then consulted with a public defender, after which he declined to make a statement.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
