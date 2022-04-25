BARRE — A Ferrisburgh man is accused of shooting a gun in Barre where a bullet was shot into an apartment through a window.
Casey Simpson, 20, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Simpson faces a maximum sentence of two years and 180 days in prison. He was released on conditions including not to buy, have or use any guns or other dangerous weapons.
The state had tried to additionally charge Simpson with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, but Judge Kevin Griffin said he could not find probable cause to support those charges based on the information the state provided.
Officer James A. Baril, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit gunshots were reported on Fairview Street early in the morning on Aug. 15. Baril said police were told a bullet had entered an apartment through a closed window.
He said he went to the scene and spoke to a witness who reported she heard an argument around Hooker Avenue and then heard two gunshots. The officer said the witness reported a vehicle left Hooker Avenue and drove on to Prospect Street and another gunshot was heard as the car passed Fairview Street. Baril said the witness reported the bullet went through a neighbor’s window.
The officer said he went to the apartment and saw a hole in the window that appeared to be from a bullet, as well as a hole in the wall on the other side of the room. He said one of the residents that lived in the apartment reported she heard the shot and saw glass and smoke from the bullet entering her home. The witness reported she screamed and called 911, according to court records.
Baril said another resident at the apartment reported he “heard what sounded like fire crackers until my window by my bed and blinds exploded and I knew it was shots fired.”
The officer said police spoke to another witness who reported she had been involved with Simpson over a year and a half ago.
He said she told police Simpson was still in love with her and recently contacted her looking to hang out.
Baril said the witness reported Simpson showed up at her home and became upset after she told him she didn’t see them having a future together. He said the witness reported Simpson eventually left after an argument and was shooting a gun as he drove away.
Baril said witnesses reported Simpson fired two shots and then a third where the bullet went into the apartment.
The officer said he spoke with Simpson who reported he had been in Barre cleaning out his old apartment on the night of Aug. 14. Baril said Simpson reported he then went home and later discovered someone had stolen his vehicle.
Baril said Simpson’s cellphone was located at his former partner’s apartment in Barre and turned over to police.
