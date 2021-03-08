CHELSEA — Police say a father and son in Williamstown attacked each other.
Edward Magoon III, 51, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of unlawful trespass and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief. If convicted, Magoon faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and three months in prison.
Edgar Magoon IV, 33, pleaded not guilty via phone to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Both Magoons were released on conditions.
Trooper Jacob M. Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a family fight was reported on Route 14 in Williamstown Saturday. Fox said a woman called police to report two males, both named Edgar Magoon, were fighting.
The trooper said he later learned they were father and son. Fox said he was told the older Magoon had gone to the younger Magoon’s home, assaulted him and left. He said the younger Magoon then went and found his father and assaulted him.
Fox said a witness reported the older Magoon went to his son’s home, kicked the back fence in and barged into the residence. She told the trooper the father and son started arguing about work because they work together. He said the witness reported the older Magoon was asked to leave multiple times and then he punched the younger Magoon in the face and dug his hands into his son’s face. She told Fox the pair fought a couple times and the father had the son in a choke hold before the older Magoon left.
Fox said the witness reported the older Magoon also backed his vehicle into her vehicle, causing minor damage.
The trooper said the younger Magoon reported his father called him threatening to run over his snowmobiles so he went to see his father to make sure he didn’t return. He told the trooper he and his father fought again at a relative’s home. When he went to leave, he told Fox he thought his vehicle was in reverse, but it was in drive so he accidentally pinned his father between his and the older Magoon’s vehicle.
A witness at the scene, who is also a relative of the Magoons, told Fox the younger Magoon drove into his father and stayed on the accelerator for several seconds while she screamed at him to stop.
Fox said he spoke to the older Magoon who reported he went to his son’s home looking for tools that his son had taken. He told the trooper the pair worked together and there had been disagreements over tools and money.
He denied throwing any punches, according to court records, and said the fight involved grabbing and wrestling.
