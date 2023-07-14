The man charged with two felonies in the crash that killed a Rutland City Police officer was freed on bail Friday.
According to court records, AAA Bail Bonds posted the $100,000 bail that Judge Cortland Corsones set for Tate Rheaume. Other conditions of release set at Rheaume’s arraignment Monday include that he reside with his sister in New Hampshire and observe a 24/7 curfew at her home. He is also not allowed to drive, possess any regulated drugs without a prescription, or have any contact with the family of the late Jessica Ebbighausen.
Rheaume, 20, is charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude police with death resulting, both felonies carrying a maximum of 15 years each, one carrying a one-year minimum.
Rheaume was allegedly fleeing from police last week after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. He was heading west on Woodstock Avenue when he crossed into one of the eastbound lanes to get by another vehicle and collided head-on with the cruiser driven by Ebbighausen, who was responding to the call along with her training officer. Police said Rheaume then hit another oncoming cruiser that was also responding to the call.
Police said Ebbighausen was ejected from her cruiser and pronounced dead at the scene. She is the first city police officer to die in the line of duty. A police funeral is planned for Tuesday in Castleton. Another officer was hospitalized and a third was treated and released for injuries. Rheaume’s lawyer said Monday he had suffered spinal injuries in the crash.
Rheaume allegedly told police he was high on marijuana at the time of the crash, and prosecutors have said additional charges might be filed once a toxicology report was complete.
Ebbighausen, 19, had been with the department for two months. She was certified as a part-time law enforcement officer and was scheduled to attend the Vermont Police Academy to get full-time certification in August.