BARRE — An Essex Junction teenager is accused of attacking someone with a knife.
Damian Perkins, 17, failed to show up to his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted, Perkins faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and two months in prison. A judicial summons was issued ordering Perkins to appear in court Nov. 12 to answer the charges.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a fight involving a knife was reported on Ayers Street on Aug. 25. McGowan said he went to the scene and found a 16-year-old boy with a large amount of blood on his face and a possible cut under his nose.
The officer said the victim reported Perkins had assaulted him and had tried to stab him with a knife. McGowan said a witness reported seeing Perkins get out of a vehicle and strike the victim. He said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Central for treatment.
McGowan said witnesses reported Perkins left in a black vehicle. He said witnesses told him what the vehicle’s license plate was and it came back registered to residents in Essex Junction.
According to court records, Essex police found the vehicle and the owner said Perkins asked for a ride to Barre to visit family. The woman told police Perkins had gotten into a fight in Barre when a kid started “running his mouth.” She told police she didn’t know if Perkins or the victim were injured because she wasn’t paying attention. The woman told police Perkins left after they returned to Essex.
McGowan said on Sept. 15 police obtained video footage of the assault which showed Perkins hitting and kicking the victim while the victim was on the ground. He said Perkins is seen holding the knife in his hand at the end of the video.
The victim reported his nose had been broken in the assault, but refused to fill out a sworn statement about what happened and did not want criminal charges pressed.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
