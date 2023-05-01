BARRE — An East Barre man is accused of attacking a woman on multiple occasions.

Eric Douglas Sample, 42, pleaded not guilty on April 18 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, as well as three misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. If convicted, Sample faces a maximum sentence of 24 years and six months in prison. He was released to the custody of a family member, who could face their own criminal charges if Sample violates his conditions of release and those violations are not reported to law enforcement.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.