BARRE — An East Barre man is accused of attacking a woman on multiple occasions.
Eric Douglas Sample, 42, pleaded not guilty on April 18 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, as well as three misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. If convicted, Sample faces a maximum sentence of 24 years and six months in prison. He was released to the custody of a family member, who could face their own criminal charges if Sample violates his conditions of release and those violations are not reported to law enforcement.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman came to the police department on April 17 to report Sample had assaulted her on April 15. Gaylord said the victim reported she needed medical treatment after the assault and may need more treatment.
He said he spoke with the victim, who appeared to have a bruise above her eye, as well as a cut that had since scabbed over. She also appeared to have ruptured blood vessels in her eyes, according to court records.
Gaylord said the victim reported she and Sample had gone out for drinks and returned home, where they got into an argument. He said the victim reported Sample threw a wax warmer at her during the incident that hit her in the forehead. The victim reported this caused the injury above her eye and also caused hot wax to cover her face and head, according to court records.
Gaylord said the victim reported she screamed and Sample tackled her, pinned her to the ground, punched her and choked her. He said the victim reported she didn’t remember what happened next, but she woke up the next morning lying on the floor in her own blood.
Gaylord said the victim provided photos to police showing wax in her hair from the attack. He said she also provided photos showing dried blood on her face.
He said the victim showed him bruises on her arms from Sample holding her down. The victim reported she bit Sample on the leg in an attempt to get him off of her, according to court records.
Gaylord said the victim reported she went to the hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
He said the victim reported Sample had assaulted her on previous occasions. He said she reported an assault in February where Sample punched her in the face and left a bruise.
The victim reported Sample also assaulted her twice in January when he gave her another bruise on her face in one incident and then grabbed and “squished” her face, causing pain, in a second incident that month, according to court records.
Gaylord said police located Sample who reported, “I was defending myself, mostly.” He said Sample had a bite mark on his leg, which was consistent with the victim reporting she bit Sample there.
