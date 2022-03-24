BARRE TOWN – Police say an anonymous tip pointed them to the person who struck and killed Brandi Klassen with a vehicle earlier this month.
Klassen, 36, of Barre Town, was found in the roadway on Websterville Road on March 10. Police said she was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Police had put out a news release earlier this week stating evidence at the scene showed she may have been hit by a passing vehicle. They were searching for the identity of the driver of a silver vehicle with LED headlights that was seen in the area at the time of the crash.
Police said in a news release someone sent in an anonymous tip about the vehicle Thursday. The vehicle was located and police said the driver was identified as William Tolman, 43, of Orange.
Tolman is scheduled to appear Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to answer the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Police said additional charges may be coming.
–Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.