BARRE – A divided City Council will huddle behind virtual closed doors Tuesday evening before again trying to ratify a labor agreement covering most members of the local police department.
That didn’t go so well last week, when a shorthanded council deadlocked, 3-3, over a proposed contract that was negotiated with the help of a mediator last month and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit representing unionized police officers and emergency dispatchers.
Council approval is the very last step in the collective bargaining process – one that went sideways last week when members couldn’t agree to what their negotiating team had tentatively agreed to.
Mayor Lucas Herring cast the tie-making vote he described Monday as a head-shaking development given where he believed things stood heading into last week’s meeting.
“I had not heard anyone was concerned,” said Herring, who was caught off-guard when Councilors Jake Hemmerick, Ericka Reil and Teddy Waszazak all voted against ratifying the proposed contract.
On a night when Councilor John Steinman was unable to attend the virtual meeting, those three “no” votes doomed chances of securing the four favorable votes needed to finalize an agreement that is nearly four months overdue. Police officers and dispatchers are working under the terms of a contract that expired on June 30.
Though Herring joined Councilors Rich Morey and Michael Boutin in voting in favor of the new police contract, that forged the tie and left the agreement in limbo heading into tonight’s meeting.
Based on the council’s extremely limited public discussion of the proposed contract last week, it wasn’t clear what drove the dissent. Herring said he could not comment on what was said during a meeting-ending executive session.
“I would love to speak about it, but I really can’t,” Herring said on Monday.
The only question that was publicly asked last week was posed by Hemmerick, who wondered whether any changes had been made to the proposed agreement since the councilors were privately briefed on its contents by City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
Mackenzie explained the short answer was “no.” He said the tentative settlement, which was reached with the help of mediator Ira Lobel last month, reflected what each side was willing to present for approval and neither was entitled to unilaterally make changes.
Mackenzie said Monday the police union did its part when it recently ratified the agreement and, like Herring, declined to comment on issues raised during last week’s executive session.
Herring said councilors will discuss the labor agreement during yet another executive session at 6 p.m. and he will entertain a motion to ratify it during the council’s regular 7 p.m. meeting.
Mackenzie has declined to publicly discuss the terms of the proposed agreement until after it has been ratified by both sides – a hurdle he hopes will be cleared Tuesday.
Herring agreed, noting the one-year deal now on the table will only provide a brief breather for negotiators who will have to return to the bargaining table early next year to resume work on a successor agreement. If approved the proposed contract would be retroactive to July 1, and run through June 30, 2021, he said.
