NORTHFIELD — Police continue to search for a Northfield teenager accused of trying to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, gross negligent operation and unlawful mischief.
If convicted, Cherkasov could be sentenced to a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and if arrested, he is to be held without bail prior to arraignment.
According to court records, Cherkasov got into an argument with his girlfriend and she called a friend to pick her up. Police said when the girlfriend got into the vehicle, Cherkasov drove into the passenger side, nearly hitting her and bending the car's door.
Police said Cherkasov drove the friend's vehicle off the road and the two victims were able to jump out of the car before Cherkasov pushed the vehicle over an embankment. Police said the vehicle was found 40 to 50 feet down the bank.
The incident took place on March 20 and police have been looking for Cherkasov since. Northfield Police Chief John Helfant said other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the search.
“This case is our top priority and will remain so until he is apprehended,” Helfant said in an email.
According to court records, the vehicle Cherkasov used belonged to his mother, Jennifer Canfield, 59. Police said they spoke with Canfield over the phone, but couldn't get her to meet for an interview. Police said she initially told investigators she would bring Cherkasov to the police department, but later reported she had spoken to an attorney and wouldn't be bringing him in.
