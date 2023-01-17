BARRE — A Connecticut man is accused of kidnapping a trucker on Interstate 89 during an incident that ended at the Berlin Mall.
Barry C. Perez, 37, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of kidnapping and second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and reckless endangerment.
If convicted, Perez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the kidnapping charge. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Peter Vosburgh, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Friday police received a report stating a truck driver had been held at gunpoint after trying to help a stranded driver. Vosburgh said he was instructed to go to the Berlin Mall. The officer said while he was on the way, he was told the truck driver had been able to get away from the truck and was at the Maplewood Convenience Store on Paine Turnpike North.
Vosburgh said he went to the store to speak with the driver while other officers went to the mall to secure the truck. He said the victim reported he was driving north on Interstate 89 when he noticed a box truck had driven off the roadway near Exit 1. The victim reported he stopped to make sure those in the box truck were safe when he was approached by a male with a handgun, according to court records.
Vosburgh said the victim reported the male, later identified as Perez, forced him back into the tractor-trailer at gunpoint. He said the victim reported Perez sat in the passenger seat and they drove north on the interstate.
The victim reported Perez appeared to be going in and out of consciousness during the drive, so he pulled over at the Berlin Mall off Exit 7, according to court records. Vosburgh said the victim reported he was able to get out of the truck at the mall and caught a ride to the store where he called 911.
The officer said police located the truck at the mall. He said he ordered Perez out of the vehicle about three times using the speaker system in his cruiser, but Perez did not exit.
Vosburgh said police ended up using a “tactical approach” to remove Perez from the truck. He said he and other officers approached the truck and saw Perez sitting in the passenger seat. The officer said Perez exited the truck as ordered and was taken into custody.
He said a gun was found in the truck, but it turned out to be an airsoft gun without an orange tip, so as to make it appear to be a firearm.
Vosburgh said police also found what appeared to be about 30 grams of some sort of narcotic in the truck.
Court records don't state where Perez had been planning to go with the victim or what his motivation was in kidnapping the victim.
