BARRE — A Connecticut man is accused of kidnapping a trucker on Interstate 89 during an incident that ended at the Berlin Mall.

Barry C. Perez, 37, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of kidnapping and second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and reckless endangerment.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

