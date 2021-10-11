MONTPELIER – Less focus on traffic and allowing consensual sex work and public drinking are some of the recommendations from a committee tasked with looking into the Montpelier police.
The Police Review Committee, which includes City Councilors Lauren Hierl and Jack McCullough, is scheduled to give its report at the council’s regular meeting Wednesday.
The committee was formed a year ago in response to calls for police reform after high-profile killings of Black people by police across the country.
It was tasked with reviewing the police department’s functions and its trends and practices. The committee also met with stakeholders for feedback and compiled a list of recommendations to present to the council. The presentation has been attached to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting and is available on the city’s website.
According to the committee, the police department spends a significant amount of time on traffic stops. It found a little over 33% of calls police responded to in 2020 were motor vehicle related and non-violent in nature. That includes directed speed enforcement, issuing of winter parking ban tickets and responding to motor vehicle complaints. The committee said in 2019, just 42 of the 2,120 traffic stops the police department initiated resulted in driving-related criminal charges. And 19 of those 42 were for driving with a suspended license.
The committee suggested looking into hiring “unarmed traffic agents” to handle traffic and parking enforcement instead of police officers.
It called for the creation of a civilian advisory committee that would annually review allegations of officer misconduct.
The committee said those who have unstable housing have reported concerns about police responding to calls of people drinking in public. It recommended repealing the city’s ordinance prohibiting drinking in public places. Instead, the committee said an outreach worker should respond to alcohol-related calls where no criminal activity has been reported.
The committee also wants the city to do away with its ordinance prohibiting prostitution. It said this ordinance criminalizes “housing for sex workers, the act of sex work, and a safe workplace for sex workers.”
The committee noted police should continue to prioritize cases of human trafficking and coercion.
It called for the department to use body cameras and to not use a federal program to acquire surplus equipment which some have said has led to the “militarization” of police in the United States.
Chief Brian Peete said he fully supports the use of body cameras. Peete said they are a necessity for transparency and protect both the officer wearing them and the public they serve.
He said he’s found a system that will work for the department and can fund it for a year, but he would need about $4,000 added to his budget to be able to afford the cameras on a yearly basis.
Peete said his department doesn’t use the federal surplus program, so that’s not an issue.
Removing officers from traffic stops, would be, he said. Peete said traffic stops are some of the most dangerous situations police officers encounter.
“You have no idea who you are dealing with,” he said. “I mean, I can pull someone over and that person might have (an arrest) warrant who may be a wanted person who may not be willing to comply. How does that elevate the situation?”
Peete said if someone decides not to listen to a civilian issuing them a ticket, police would be called anyway. He questioned the legality of civilians pulling people over for traffic infractions.
He said removing the public drinking ordinance is a council decision, but he cautioned against doing something that might have unintended consequences. He said having the ordinance is a tool that officers can choose to use. Peete said having the ordinance on the books would allow police to respond if there were a sudden influx of people coming into Montpelier, drinking in public and causing issues.
He said his officers aren’t looking to target people who are drinking outside and they work with community partners if there is a mental health or behavioral component to the drinking call.
Peete said removing the prostitution prohibition also would have unintended consequences. He said he wondered what element would come to the city if there were known locations where sex work was allowed to take place.
The chief credited the committee for its work. He said committee members did an excellent job doing research and asking questions.
“But this is more than a six-month conversation,” he said.
Peete said he’s been in law enforcement for over 20 years and issues in that profession have been studied for a long time. He said the solutions to policing problems aren’t always as simple as they may seem.
The chief said the city is preparing its response to the committee’s report, which also will be presented to the council.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.