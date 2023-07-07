Vermont State Police confirmed late Friday afternoon that an on-duty city police officer had been killed in a crash on Woodstock Avenue.
The name of the officer had not been released, other details were scarce, and Woodstock Avenue remained closed between Temple and Deer streets as of 5 p.m. Friday.
It is the first time a city police officer has been killed in the line of duty, according to people knowledgeable of local history who could be reached Friday.
“It’s a terrible situation,” Mayor Michael Doenges said. “This is absolutely unnerving that this happened. It’s so upsetting. I don’t know what else to say right now.”
From what was visible at the scene, it appeared that three vehicles — two of them police cars, one a gray-colored vehicle — were involved in the crash. One of the police cars looked completely destroyed, while the other had sustained heavy front-end damage. The gray vehicle was overturned and flattened.
Dozens of police and firefighters were on scene, with police interviewing potential witnesses and asking businesses whether security cameras captured anything.
The three vehicles were lying in front of Sherwin Williams Paints and Village Car Wash.
Several people in the area said they heard the crash, but didn’t see it.
Police said the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Crash Reconstruction Team are leading the investigation. No information about the circumstances leading up to the crash had been made available as of 5:30 p.m.
The last line-of-duty death of any city employee was Michael J. Garofano, who was killed checking on the reservoir during Tropical Storm Irene.
Adding to the difficulties faced by local emergency responders late Friday were a call for smoke coming from a building at the former College of St. Joseph campus and trouble with a generator at the fire station.