BARRE TOWN — Town officials recognized Police Chief William “Buzzy” Dodge for his 25 years of service to the town.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board approved a resolution recognizing Dodge. Board Chair Paul White read the resolution aloud.
White noted July would have been Dodge’s 25-year mark. Town Manager Carl Rogers said in his notes to the board he had overlooked the milestone and was recently reminded of it. With Dodge scheduled to give his quarterly report Tuesday, Rogers said he decided now would be a good time to acknowledge the chief.
The resolution states Dodge was hired as a part-time EMT in town in March 1993. He was hired as a part-time police officer in May 1996 and became a full-time officer in 1997.
Dodge was promoted to corporal, the first in the department’s history, according to the resolution, in 2002 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. Dodge became the police chief in 2017, after the former chief, Michael Stevens, retired.
Dodge worked as a K-9 handler for 16 years with two dogs. He’s been a K-9 trainer for the Vermont Criminal Justice Council at the Police Academy for 16 years. Dodge also serves as a certified rifle and pistol firearms instructor, according to the resolution.
White read: “Whereas, William Dodge has fostered a sense of community policing at the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School working with the School’s Safety Committee, offering Halloween safety items and staffing school resource officer services for three years.”
The resolution noted Dodge’s “proficient, committed service” and remarked on his “respectably and professionally representing the Town of Barre.”
The meeting room at the town office was filled with town employees and members of Dodge’s family for the recognition. Dodge received a standing ovation after White read the resolution.
Board member Jack Mitchell said when he worked as a part-time officer, he’d often patrol with Dodge. Mitchell said he really enjoyed stopping by a Chinese restaurant and having a meal with Dodge when they worked together.
“Buzzy and I had a pretty good time together,” he said.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he remembered meeting Dodge around 1993 or 1994. Bolduc said he and Dodge would have coffee and visit on the weekends.
“Seeing that he’s chief now with some of those conversations we used to have, it’s somewhat entertaining,” he said.
White said he’s known Dodge since the chief was an infant. He said he and Dodge both come from Worcester and he’s known Dodge’s family his whole life.
Board member Norma Malone said she had written a statement down so she wouldn’t miss anything. Malone said, “At a time when police officers are under attack in the media, especially social media, and while on your job as well, facing the risks that most of us wouldn’t have the courage to confront, your service as an officer and a department leader are valued more than I can express. You work to keep our community safe and to maintain order. Without which, the quality of life that we enjoy here would be impossible. Thank you for your service.”
Rogers said it’s been a pleasure working with Dodge for the last five years he’s been police chief.
Sgt. Paul Thayer said he’s proud to work for Dodge.
“You’re a great police chief, and you’re an even better friend,” Thayer said.
He said he and Dodge have “bumped heads” more times in the last three years than they ever had before. But he said he can tell the measure of a friendship by bumping heads and yelling at each other while knowing they still have each other’s back once the fight is over.
Resident Jeff Blow, a former board member, said the town is lucky to have a police department that cares so much for the town. Blow thanked Dodge for his service.
Officer Leo de Prato, the town’s current K-9 officer, showed up to the meeting in a suit in tie, much to the delight of those in the room. Dodge, trying to hold back his laughter, reported de Prato had never been to a board meeting and asked what he should wear. The chief said he told de Prato those who attend wear a suit.
“I really didn’t think he was going to do that,” Dodge said.
The officer, who was a good sport about the prank, said while he’s only known Dodge for about five years, he’s treated de Prato well.
“I’ve told him multiple times that I wouldn’t want to work for another chief,” de Prato said.
Dodge thanked everyone for coming to the recognition.
“I appreciate it. I enjoy working with all of you,” he said.
The chief said it’s not him who makes the department look good, it’s everyone else who works for it.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
