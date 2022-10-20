Dodge recognized

Police Chief William “Buzzy” Dodge receives a resolution from Select Board Chair Paul White recognizing Dodge’s 25 years of full-time service to Barre Town.

 Provided photo

BARRE TOWN — Town officials recognized Police Chief William “Buzzy” Dodge for his 25 years of service to the town.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board approved a resolution recognizing Dodge. Board Chair Paul White read the resolution aloud.

