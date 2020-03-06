BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chelsea man accused of stealing cash from a cash register at a Barre Town store.
Clayton Flye, 39, failed to appear for his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of larceny from a person and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Flye faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Officer Damian L. Hook, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a theft was reported at the Jiffy Mart on East Barre Road June 29. Hook said he arrived at the store and spoke to the employee who reported a male had come in and hung around for a short amount of time.
The employee told Hook the male came up to the counter and bought a $1 lottery ticket. When the employee opened the register, she told Hook the male grabbed the $20 bills and ran out the door.
She told Hook the male then got into an SUV operated by a female and drove off.
Hook said the employee reported the male made off with $200 to $300.
He said a witness reported hearing the employee yell she had been robbed and saw the male get into the dark blue vehicle before leaving.
The store’s manager later told Hook $240 was stolen, according to court records.
Hook said he watched the surveillance footage from the store and saw the SUV deliberately drive into a nearby business and turn around to make it easier to drive away quickly.
In August, Hook said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a burglary complaint from the Quick Stop in Chelsea. He said Flye was later arrested for that burglary and the sheriff’s department identified him as the person who robbed the Barre Town store using photos from the surveillance footage there.
Hook said Flye came to the police station in January and told police he didn’t remember robbing the store in Barre Town. He said Flye did not deny robbing the store.
For the suspended license charge, police said on Jan. 18 Flye was in a Toyota Camry that was being towed by his wife on Route 63. Police said Flye’s driver’s license was suspended Jan. 3.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.