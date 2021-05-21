BARRE — A Chelsea man is accused of holding a gun to the head of someone he says stole from him.
Wayland R. Childs, 35, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Childs could be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was released on conditions including not buying nor possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police Thursday to report she was trying to help troopers out of the Royalton Vermont State Police barracks with a stolen property investigation. Gaylord said the woman reported a man had stolen property in his possession and she had been in contact with him about buying it.
The woman told police the man wanted to meet at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street to sell her a computer. The officer said the woman reported the trooper handling the case wasn’t on duty.
Gaylord said the woman reported the computer was stolen from Childs, a mechanic from Chelsea. She told the officer he needed to go to the inn and arrest the man after she bought the computer, according to court records.
Gaylord said he contacted State Police, but no troopers were available because they were tied up in another incident. He said he called the woman back and told her this and she reported the man should have a warrant out for his arrest.
Gaylord said a records check showed no such warrant. He said he told the woman not to go see the man and to wait for instructions from State Police. Gaylord said he then spoke with Childs and told him not to confront the man because it might hurt the investigation, but Childs said “well it doesn’t matter, I’m still going.”
The officer said moments later a fight was reported at the inn. Gaylord said he pulled into the business and saw two men on the ground. He said Childs had the victim pinned to the ground with the barrel of a black handgun pressed to the base of the victim’s neck.
Gaylord said he pulled his gun and told Childs to drop the weapon. He said Childs threw the gun away and was taken into custody.
He said the .45 caliber handgun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.
Gaylord said surveillance footage from the inn showed Childs putting the victim on the ground and getting on top of him with the gun.
At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Mary Morrissey said she couldn’t hold Childs on bail because bail is only for those that are a risk of flight and Childs has ties to the community.
“But that should not in any way serve to represent to you that the court wasn’t incredibly concerned about the nature of the charges, which had the potential to cause significant harm,” Morrissey said, adding she had concerns about Childs’ judgment. As part of his conditions of release, the judge imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, with exceptions for work and legal and medical appointments. Morrissey said there should be some understanding of where Childs is, in the interest of public safety.
