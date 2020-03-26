CABOT – Vermont State Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot an 8-year-old girl in Cabot.
In a release, police said the incident occurred on Main Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The girl, from Barre, was shot in the arm, according to police, and the injury is said to be non-life threatening.
She was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the incident appears to be an accident.
Police have not released the names of the children or said how the boy got the gun.
