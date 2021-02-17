BARRE – A Granite City man, known as “Bigfoot” on Howard Stern's radio program, is accused of setting his apartment building on fire and admitting he did it to someone on the show.
Mark E. Shaw, 62, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree arson and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and giving false information to law enforcement.
If convicted, Shaw could be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $5,000 bail and can only be released into the custody of a responsible adult. Judge Mary Morrissey also ordered a competency and sanity evaluation for Shaw.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit, a fire was reported at an apartment building on Fairview Street on Dec. 3. Gaylord said he arrived at the building and saw smoke pouring out of Shaw's window. The officer said the lights were on in the apartment above Shaw's and Gaylord knew someone was living there at the time.
Gaylord said Shaw came out of his apartment and smoke started to fill the hallway. He said he asked Shaw what was on fire and Shaw responded he didn't know and told the officer to figure it out.
Gaylord said the person living above Shaw had to exit the building on a ladder outside his window.
He said Shaw refused to leave the building and kept trying to go back into his apartment before sitting on the front lawn while fire crews put out the blaze.
Gaylord said Shaw told police the fire started because he dropped a candle and it hit a broom. He told the officer the fire got “too hot to put out.”
The officer said Shaw reported he wanted to kill himself in the smoke. He said Shaw said things like “this is what they get” and “it had to happen.” Gaylord said Shaw had called police on multiple occasions complaining about people harassing him and engaging in sex acts outside his door.
Shaw is part of the “Wack Pack,” known as “an assortment of personalities” who take part in Stern's long-running satellite-radio show. Gaylord said on Dec. 7 he received a call from a vice president at Sirius XM Radio stating Shaw had called Bob Wolf, an employee of the show, and admitted to burning his house down and lying about the dropped candle.
The officer said the calls were recorded and Shaw told Wolf he had told police the fire “was an accident, I told them I bumped a candle on the floor.” He said Shaw admitted he wanted to force the other people living in the building out.
Gaylord said Shaw caused about $75,000 worth of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.