BARRE TOWN – Vermont State Police say a Berlin officer shot and killed a woman and then himself while on duty Monday.
As of press time, police had not released the identities of the officer or the victim pending notification of next of kin.
The incident occurred on Websterville Road in Barre Town at about 2:20 p.m. The home is adjacent to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
Police said the officer worked part-time in Berlin and was on duty at the time of the shooting. A Berlin police cruiser was parked next to the home. State police said their counterparts in Berlin were cooperating with the investigation. Police from Barre Town also were on scene to assist.
The State Police Major Crime Unit arrived after 5 p.m. One of the bodies was on the ground outside, right next to the home.
It’s unclear what caused the shooting, but police said the officer knew the woman.
Law enforcement set up at the school to work on the investigation. Caution tape put on playground equipment to keep students from using it during the novel coronavirus pandemic was next to caution tape put up by police to help secure the crime scene.
At one point, State Police were seen using a drone that flew over the area. A member of the Major Crime Unit also retrieved a dog for a woman who appeared to live on the second floor of the two-story building. A woman arrived and briefly spoke to detectives before hugging others who were at the scene.
The incident drew quite a bit of attention as residents drove home from work on the busy road.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191. Police said information will be updated as the investigation continues.
