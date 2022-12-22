BARRE — A Berlin man is accused of trying to kill a woman by putting a pillow over her face.

Phillip M. Sader, 41, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Sader faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 20 years on the attempted murder charge. He has been ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

