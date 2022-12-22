BARRE — A Berlin man is accused of trying to kill a woman by putting a pillow over her face.
Phillip M. Sader, 41, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Sader faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 20 years on the attempted murder charge. He has been ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. David Rhoden, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a domestic assault was reported at the Hilltop Inn on Wednesday morning. Rhoden said he was told a 911 call had been made from the inn where two people were on the line. He said the female was yelling while the male sounded calmer.
He said the female called back and reported she had been assaulted.
Rhoden said he went to the inn and spoke with the victim who reported Sader had kept her up all night drinking. The victim reported she and Sader had been living together for the past couple of months, according to court records.
Rhoden said the victim reported she and Sader had been arguing and he poured beer on her. He said the victim reported she poured out a beer of Sader's while they argued, and she got into bed. Sader then punched the victim in the eye, according to court records. Rhoden said there was a mark under the victim's eye. He said she reported the punch knocked her off the bed.
Rhoden said the victim reported Sader then jumped on top of her, and she started screaming for help. Sader than took a pillow and placed it over the victim's face, according to court records, which prevented her from breathing.
Rhoden said the victim reported Sader was only wearing a sweatshirt at this time, so she grabbed and squeezed his genitals in an attempt to get him off her.
Rhoden said the victim showed him marks on her shoulder which she reported were made when Sader was on top of her. He said he also observed bruising on the victim's arm. He said he observed dried blood on the victim's nostrils which she said came from a nosebleed caused by the assault.
Rhoden said the victim reported she was able to get away from Sader and went to the inn's office to call 911.
Rhoden said he then went and spoke to Sader who had bloodshot and watery eyes. He said he could smell alcohol on Sader.
Sader reported he and the victim had gotten into an argument, but denied any assault took place, according to court records. Rhoden said Sader denied putting the pillow over the victim's face.
The investigator said he noticed a pillow in Sader's room had what appeared to be a red and brown stain on it.
Rhoden said he took Sader into custody. While in a holding cell at the Berlin police station, Rhoden said Sader kicked the walls and screamed. He said Sader refused to provide a sample of his breath to check his blood-alcohol level.
Sader was charged last month with misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct for an incident on Nov. 14. Those charges were referred to diversion earlier this month.
In that case, police said they were called to the Hilltop Inn because Sader had been intoxicated and disorderly there. Police said those at the inn reported Sader's state voucher to stay at the inn had been canceled because of his actions. He was also given a notice against trespass for the inn at that time, according to court records.
Police said Sader refused to accept the citation for unlawful trespass and was yelling and using profanities in front of staff at the inn and other guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.