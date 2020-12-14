BARRE – A Berlin man is accused of going into someone’s apartment and smashing a table over loud music.
Alex Nathan Ballantyne, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Ballantyne faces a maximum sentence of four and a half years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit an altercation was reported Saturday on Slayton Avenue. Withrow said he met the victim outside the home and he asked the officer to come inside showed him a broken glass coffee table.
The victim told Withrow he was listening to music when Ballantyne came into his apartment. He said Ballantyne appeared mad, so he was going to turn down the music, according to court records.
Withrow said the victim reported Ballantyne walked over to the speaker, picked it up and slammed it onto the table, breaking the table. He told Withrow Ballantyne started yelling at him and refused to leave.
Withrow said the victim reported he went and grabbed an old muzzle loader from his bedroom and pointed it at Ballantyne to get him to leave. He told the officer the gun wasn’t loaded, according to court records.
The victim told Withrow he reported the incident to his landlord, and Ballantyne threatened to beat him up and followed him around.
The officer said the victim reported the table was priceless because it was custom made by a family member who is now dead. He told that Withrow Ballantyne had also broken the speaker.
Withrow said he spoke to the landlord who told him Ballantyne reported breaking the victim’s table after being woken up by the music.
The officer said police located Ballantyne, but he said he didn’t want to talk to police before speaking with an attorney.
