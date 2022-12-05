BARRE — A Granite City woman is accused of stealing a wallet and a pocketbook in two separate incidents.
Amy E. Bressette, 36, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of larceny from a person and misdemeanor counts of petty larceny and credit card fraud.
If convicted, Bressette faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and six months in prison. She was released on conditions.
For the larceny from a person charge, police said on Nov. 17 a woman called to report her wallet had been stolen out of her car by another woman. The victim reported she was in Barre when a woman knocked on the window of her car, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported the woman stated her mother was having a heart attack and the woman needed a ride to her mother’s home on Maplewood Avenue. The victim took the woman to a residence known by police to be the home of a member of Bressette’s family, according to court records. Police said the description of the woman given by the victim matched Bressette.
Police said the victim reported she noticed her pocketbook had gone missing from her vehicle after dropping Bressette off. The victim didn’t see Bressette take the pocketbook, according to court records, but she knew it was in her vehicle prior to giving the ride.
Police met with the victim at the home where she dropped off Bressette on Maplewood Avenue. A person who came with the victim found the pocketbook in the bushes near the home, according to court records.
Police said her identification and cards were still in the pocketbook, and all that was missing was $45.
The victim was shown a photo of Bressette and confirmed that was the person she gave a ride to, according to court records.
Police said records were checked to see if any medical calls had come from the home in an effort to confirm Bressette’s story about her family member having a heart attack and police discovered no such calls had been made.
Police said efforts to reach Bressette to talk about this incident were unsuccessful.
For the petty larceny and credit card fraud charges, police said on Nov. 9 Bressette had called police seeking assistance. Police said Bressette reported she had been assaulted, but refused to provide details because she didn’t want anyone to get in trouble.
Police said Bressette was taken to her family member’s home on Maplewood Avenue. Police said that family member shortly thereafter reported Bressette had stolen a neighbor’s wallet and used the neighbor’s credit card.
Bressette admitted to using the card at Walgreens, according to court records. Police said she reported she left the wallet in the store after buying $400 worth of gift cards. Bressette then gave the gift cards to someone else, but police said she refused to identify who that person was.
Police said Bressette still had the credit card on her and gave it to investigators.
The victim reported she gave Bressette a ride to Walgreens and then noticed her purse was dumped over, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Bressette got back into the vehicle, she asked Bressette to put the purse back up and put whatever fell out back in and gave Bresette a ride to Laurel Street.
The victim told police she didn’t notice her wallet was missing until she got home.
Police said surveillance footage from the store showed Bressette taking the card out of the wallet and leaving the wallet in the store. Bressette then bought four Visa gift cards and a bag of chips, totaling $429.39, according to court records.
