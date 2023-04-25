BARRE — A Granite City woman is accused of stealing from a vulnerable family member.
Judy Whittemore, 56, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of grand larceny and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, as well as a misdemeanor count of credit card fraud. If convicted, Whittemore faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. She was released on conditions, including not to abuse or harass the victim.
Detective Cpl. Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 14 police opened an investigation into suspected fraud at a rehabilitation center in Berlin. Withrow said police were told a family member of Whittemore’s had been living at the center and Whittemore had financial power of attorney for the family member. He said he was provided with the power of attorney documents, which were signed by the victim and Whittemore in July 2021.
Withrow said the victim had a Union Bank account that Whittemore was allowed to access after receiving power of attorney. He said records showed $8,062.05 was fraudulently removed from that account from October 2021 until the account was closed in February 2023.
He said he met with the victim on March 1 to discuss the case. Withrow said the victim pointed out purchases Whittemore had made using the victim’s money, which she did not have permission to spend. He said Whittemore had taken some of the victim’s money and given it to a man so he could fix his truck. Withrow said Whittemore also used funds to buy herself items at a grocery store, to buy items online at the Google Play Store and for a Spectrum account.
He said records showed Whittemore made purchases at Walmart, Burger King and Cumberland Farms using the victim’s money. The investigator said the victim reported those purchases were for Whittemore, since the victim doesn’t leave her home at the center.
Withrow said he told the victim records showed there were times that Whittemore had spent so much of the victim’s money that her bank account went negative. He said she responded she was aware of that.
The victim reported she had started to fall behind on rent at the center, according to court records, because Whittemore was not paying it.
Withrow said he met with Whittemore on March 8.
He said Whittemore reported another member of her family had been acting as the victim’s power of attorney, but this person wasn’t getting the victim the things the victim needed in a timely manner. Whittemore reported she was made power of attorney because she lived close to the family member and had access to the things the victim needed, according to court records. Withrow said he asked Whittemore why the victim had recently again changed who held her power of attorney. He said she responded the victim had reported costs at the center were going up, and the center reported it was not getting the victim’s rent payments. Withrow said Whittemore reported she had been making payments, but they were going to the center’s headquarters instead of the facility in Berlin.
He said Whittemore offered to use her own funds to make up the missed payments, but she was struggling financially and needed surgery soon.
He said beside the billing issue for rent, Whittemore reported she was not aware of any other issue regarding the victim’s finances.
Withrow said Whittemore reported the amount of money spent on the victim’s needs varied month to month. He said she reported there were times when she used her own money to pay for items for the victim.
The investigator said he went through the bank records with Whittemore who reported she had permission to make the purchases listed. He said she reported there was a point where she was unemployed and the victim gave her permission to buy items for herself using the victim’s funds.
Withrow said Whittemore reported she did have permission from the victim to make certain purchases listed in the records, despite the victim stating Whittemore did not have such permission.
He said Whittemore reported any time she would make a purchase for the victim, she also would ask the victim if she could buy things for herself.
Withrow said Whittemore reported the victim had started to show signs of dementia. He said Whittemore was asked whether the victim had the ability to grant Whittemore permission to make purchases, given the victim’s cognitive decline. Whittemore reported she asked those at the center about that and was told the victim was “all sound (of) mind,” according to court records. Withrow said Whittemore reported the victim started rescinding permission for the use of the victim’s debit card once the rent issues started up.
Withrow said he then asked Whittemore about the purchases made involving Google and Apple. He said Whittemore initially reported the victim had been buying games to play on her own cellphone and iPad. But after he suggested police could obtain a subpoena to see where those purchases were made, Whittemore admitted 85% to 90% of those purchases were made by Whittemore.
He said Whittemore reported she should pay the victim back for the funds she took. He said she still maintained that the victim had given Whittemore permission to use the victim’s funds to supplement Whittemore’s income.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.