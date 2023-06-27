BARRE — A Granite City woman is accused of forging checks and possessing drugs.
Chrystal Marie Draskovics, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of forgery and misdemeanor counts of heroin possession and cocaine possession.
If convicted, Draskovics faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
For the forgery charges, Sgt. Jonathan Houle, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a man went to the police department on May 13 to report fraud. Houle said the victim reported two of his checks had been cashed somehow, with a total of $350 taken.
Houle said the two checks were made out to and signed by Draskovics. He said the victim reported he didn’t know how someone was able to obtain his checks. He said the victim denied signing the checks and reported someone else had forged his name on them. Houle said the victim reported he had never met Draskovics, nor did he know who she was.
Houle said the checks were cashed at Union Bank in Berlin. He said the bank provided photos of the person who cashed the checks and Houle said he recognized her as Draskovics, since he had prior interactions with her.
Court records show the bank refunded the stolen $350 back to the victim.
For the drug possession charges, Cpl. Jacob Frey, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a complaint came in on April 4 stating someone was “snorting a line” inside a van parked outside the Dollar General on North Main Street. Frey said he approached the van and saw Draskovics sitting in the passenger seat with a “crack pipe” in her mouth. He said Draskovics didn’t notice him until he knocked on the van’s window.
Frey said Draskovics was ordered out of the vehicle, but she tried to get back inside and was restrained by police. He said during the struggle, a heroin baggie fell out of her clothing.
Frey said the van was searched, with the owner’s and Draskovics’ consent, and no other substances were found, only drug paraphernalia.