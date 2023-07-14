BARRE — A Barre Town woman is accused of stabbing a man and forcing her way into a home.

Megan E. Gero, 31, pleaded not guilty on July 6 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary into an occupied dwelling, as well as a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com