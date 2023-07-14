BARRE — A Barre Town woman is accused of stabbing a man and forcing her way into a home.
Megan E. Gero, 31, pleaded not guilty on July 6 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary into an occupied dwelling, as well as a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
If convicted, Gero could face a maximum sentence of 41 years in prison. She was released on conditions including not to contact the victims, nor can she engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior, and she must take her medications as prescribed.
Officer Joseph Tremblay, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit an assault involving a knife was reported on May 29. Tremblay said he arrived on scene and a woman pointed to another woman, later identified as Gero, stating Gero had assaulted a man who was lying on the ground. He said the couple were taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for their injuries.
Tremblay said Gero appeared confused and asked for medical attention. He said she, too, was taken to the hospital.
The officer said he spoke with a member of Gero’s family who reported she is bipolar and may suffer from schizophrenia. He said Gero continued to appear confused at the hospital and would only tell investigators a fight took place.
Tremblay said bloody fingerprints were found at the scene, as well as blood splatter inside the home. He said he also found white residue inside the home where a fire extinguisher had been used.
The officer said the man suffered knife wounds on his arm, back and hand. He said this victim also had a bite mark on his arm. Tremblay said the woman had a bite mark on her hand.
He said the knife used in the incident was located and had Gero’s hair stuck to it.
Tremblay said the woman reported she and her partner were outside when Gero walked in front of their home. He said she reported Gero walked out of view, so the woman went inside to make dinner.
The officer said she reported Gero returned and was standing in the driveway. Tremblay said the man then came inside the home and Gero left again.
The woman reported Gero then returned again and knocked on the door, according to court records. Tremblay said the woman reported she cracked the door open to see what Gero needed and Gero grabbed her by the hair. He said the woman reported Gero bit her on the finger while fighting with her and the woman’s partner. Tremblay said the woman reported she and her partner were able to push Gero to the ground and the woman sprayed Gero with a fire extinguisher, which shocked Gero.
Tremblay said the man reported he was in the bathroom when he heard his partner screaming for help. The man said he found Gero attacking his partner and she stabbed him and bit him when he tried to restrain Gero.
Tremblay said Gero was evaluated by a psychiatrist and was involuntarily admitted to Central Vermont Medical Center.