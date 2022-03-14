BARRE — A Barre Town woman is accused of having pills that contained fentanyl.
Denver L. Lussier, 24, pleaded not guilty on March 7 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of narcotic possession and misdemeanor counts of heroin possession and violating conditions of release. If convicted, Lussier faces a maximum sentence of six years and six months in prison. She was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $2,500 bail.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 23 he was checking businesses when he spotted a maroon Toyota Camry parked at the VFW with the front of the car nearly touching the fog line on East Barre Road. Morrison said the business was closed at the time so he found the vehicle to be suspicious. The officer said the registration came back to a 2009 Saturn Outlook.
Morrison said he saw two people approach the car, put gas in and drive away. He said the rear license plate of the vehicle was blocked, so because of this and the vehicle having the wrong registration he pulled the vehicle over on Washington Street.
The officer said the driver was identified as Lussier. He said she reported the car had run out of gas as she was driving a friend home.
Morrison said Lussier reported she did not have a driver’s license and didn’t know whether the vehicle had insurance because she had borrowed it from someone. The officer said Lussier was ticketed for the civilly suspended license and for not showing proof of car insurance. He said the vehicle was to be towed so she asked the officer for a ride to Brook Street.
Morrison said he told Lussier she would need to be searched if she were to get into his cruiser as a precautionary measure, but she hesitated and reported she would walk instead.
The officer said he was approached by the tow driver who reported Lussier was acting strangely while collecting her things from the vehicle. He said the driver reported Lussier was still in the driveway and had not left on foot.
Morrison said he spotted Lussier hitchhiking and she reported she had changed her mind because it was cold outside and wanted a ride.
The officer said Lussier told him she was a drug addict and would not let him search her things out of fear that he would find paraphernalia. He said Lussier reported she again would walk instead of getting in the cruiser.
Morrison said about 10 minutes later he again spotted Lussier and realized he hadn’t offered to call someone for her. He said she had reported she had planned to walk to a family member’s home, but he later discovered that home was vacant and under renovation.
Morrison said Lussier eventually agreed to get into his cruiser, but only after she hid some of her things in a trash can that she reported she would retrieve later.
The officer said he called in a police K-9 and the dog indicated there were drugs in Lussier’s things. Morrison said he obtained a search warrant for the items on Jan. 6 and found 54 blue pills and a glassine bag that appeared to contain heroin. He said the pills did not have any markings on them which indicated they may not have been made for medicinal purposes. Morrison said the pills field tested positive for fentanyl.
Morrison said Lussier has conditions of release in place stating she cannot possess regulated drugs without a prescription. Those conditions are in place because Lussier pleaded not guilty in August to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. If convicted in that case, she faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
Trooper Daniel Bohnyak, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 20 a woman called police to report Lussier was holding her against her will in a vehicle in East Montpelier. Bohnyak said the victim reported she was able to get out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
The trooper said the victim reported she was in the back seat of a vehicle where Lussier was driving. He said she reported Lussier was planning to fraudulently obtain some money using a bank card Lussier had. The victim reported she was not OK with this and asked to get out of the vehicle, but Lussier started driving instead, according to court records. The trooper said the victim reported Lussier was throwing things at her and told another passenger to get Lussier’s knife.
Bohnyak said he spoke with Lussier who admitted she had been with the victim and the pair had been using drugs together, but denied not allowing the victim to get out of the vehicle or that she planned to fraudulently use an ATM.
