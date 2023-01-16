BARRE — A Graniteville man is accused of restraining a woman who had an abuse prevention order in place against him.
Christopher K. Lancaster, 52, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of violating and abuse prevention order and interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Lancaster faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He was released on conditions including not to contact the victim.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on Jan. 9 a woman called police to report Lancaster had violated an abuse prevention order she had against him. Morrison said the victim reported Lancaster showed up to her home on the morning of Jan. 8.
The victim reported Lancaster let himself into her home with his key while she slept and he took her cellphone and house key, according to court records. Morrison said the victim reported she would have reported the violation sooner, but she couldn’t because Lancaster had her phone and wouldn’t give it back to her.
The officer said the victim reported Lancaster stayed in her home until the next morning when he forced her to drive him to the city and drop him off.
The victim reported Lancaster would not let her leave her home while he was there and would stand in her doorway until she fell asleep, according to court records. Morrison said the victim reported past incidents where Lancaster would not let her leave the home and would chase her with a car if she tried to flee.
Morrison said he checked the temporary abuse prevention order and noted it was issued against Lancaster on Jan. 5 and was to remain in effect until Jan. 10. He said the order stated Lancaster was not to enter the victim’s home without her permission and was not to contact her. Morrison said the victim gave him screenshots of text messages and calls she received from Lancaster after he was served with the court order.
Morrison said he went to the victim’s home on Jan. 10 in an attempt to locate Lancaster to speak with him about the alleged violation, but the victim reported he wasn’t there. He said the victim later told him Lancaster was in her home at the time, hiding from the officer by standing behind the door. Morrison said the victim reported she lied about Lancaster being there because she was scared of him, and he told her to lie.
Sgt. Paul Thayer, also of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit Lancaster called police on Jan. 10 to talk about the investigation. Thayer said he had learned that the abuse prevention order had since been dropped because the victim did not appear for a court hearing on the matter scheduled for Jan. 10. The victim reported she overslept, according to court records.
Thayer said Lancaster told him the order had been dropped, but Thayer told him police were still investigating him allegedly violating the order when it was active.
He said Lancaster arrived at the police department and admitted he had violated the order by having contact with the victim while knowing the order was in place.
Thayer said Lancaster denied holding the victim against her will.
He noted the victim had brought Lancaster to the police department to talk about the investigation.
