BARRE — A Graniteville man is accused of restraining a woman who had an abuse prevention order in place against him.

Christopher K. Lancaster, 52, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of violating and abuse prevention order and interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Lancaster faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He was released on conditions including not to contact the victim.

