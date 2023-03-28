BARRE — A Barre Town man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
Sully M. Dessaint, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault and sexual assault on a victim younger than 16, and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
If convicted, Dessaint faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to have contact with the victim.
Detective Cpl. Joel Pierce, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit police received a report from the Department for Children and Families stating a 15-year-old had gone to Central Vermont Medical Center in November. Pierce said the victim, who uses they/them pronouns, reported they had gone to Dessaint’s home with a friend.
He said the victim reported the friend left, and they were left alone with Dessaint. They reported they started smoking marijuana with Dessaint, according to court records, and he insisted they keep smoking until the victim reported they could barely move. Pierce said the victim reported they needed to lie down and Dessaint started to kiss them against their wishes.
He said the victim reported Dessaint insisted they have sex, but the victim didn’t want to and told him, “no.”
Pierce said the victim reported Dessaint then sexually assaulted them. The victim reported once Dessaint went to sleep, they drove themselves home, according to court records.
Pierce said the victim was seen by a sexual assault examination nurse at the hospital about two weeks after the incident, who reported the victim had injuries indicating “forceful intercourse.” He said the nurse reported still having those injuries that long after the incident showed there was likely force involved.
Pierce said he contacted Dessaint by phone on Dec. 14 after he was unable to locate Dessaint at Dessaint’s home. He said after Dessaint was told police were investigating a sexual assault involving him, Dessaint reported he would not speak with the detective, that Pierce should contact him when he had clear-cut evidence and hung up on the investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.