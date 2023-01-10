BARRE — A Barre Town man is accused of attacking a woman after breaking into her home.

Ryan Christopher Clark, 29, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and unlawful mischief.

