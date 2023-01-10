BARRE — A Barre Town man is accused of attacking a woman after breaking into her home.
Ryan Christopher Clark, 29, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
If convicted, Clark faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison. He was released on conditions including a 24-hour curfew and not to contact the victim.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit on Thursday a woman called police to report her friend had been assaulted by a male the previous night. Lewis said the caller reported Clark had assaulted her friend, who was Clark’s former romantic partner. The officer said the caller reported the victim had since gone to the hospital and believed she had suffered a concussion from the assault.
Lewis said she met with the victim at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and saw the victim had swelling around her eye. She said the victim reported Clark had hit her in the face after getting into her home.
The officer said the victim reported Clark forced his way into her home using a crowbar in a separate incident. Lewis said the victim showed her a photo of her cracked door frame from Clark breaking in.
The victim reported the damage Clark caused to the door was done previously and left the door unsecured so that it was easier for him to get in when he recently assaulted her, according to court records.
Lewis said she was shown a video of the victim that showed red marks and swelling on her neck from an incident in August, indicating she had been choked. The officer said the victim confirmed Clark had choked her in the past. Lewis said the witness also provided a screenshot of a text message Clark had sent the victim in August stating he was sorry for, “putting my hands on you” and stating he was “beating myself up bad about it.”
Lewis said the victim reported during the August incident Clark had choked her, threw her on the ground and left. She said the victim reported she nearly blacked out while she was being choked, though she didn’t know if that was because of the choking or because of the shock from being attacked or a combination of the two. The victim reported the attack left her with a hoarse voice for a week, according to court records.
For the recent incident, Lewis said the victim reported she had blocked Clark’s phone number and other numbers he had been using to try and contact her. She said the victim reported Clark had tried to call her through his employer, showed up at her home and then left.
The victim reported Clark came back and made his way into her home because of the damaged door, according to court records. Lewis said the victim reported Clark was yelling at her asking her why she was no longer talking to him. She said the victim reported Clark then punched her, and she blacked out.
Lewis said she then went to the victim’s home and noted the front door would not shut properly and part of the door frame was exposed. She said there were marks on the door consistent with the use of a pry bar.
The officer said she then spoke with Clark who denied going to the victim’s home the night prior.
Lewis said Clark stated there had not been any physical altercations between himself and the victim in the past. She said she asked him about the text message apologizing for putting his hands on her and he responded the victim had hit him in that incident, and he had pushed her away.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
