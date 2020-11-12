BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of using a stolen credit card.
Kevin Dupont II, 35, failed to appear at his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of false pretenses and a misdemeanor count of credit card fraud. If convicted, Dupont faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. Bail on his arrest warrant has been set at $200.
Officer Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a woman came to the police department in May to report someone may have broken into her home on East Street. Murphy said the woman reported she and her partner found two small holes in the screen on the bathroom window. She told Murphy the bathroom window wasn’t locked so someone may have gotten into the residence that way.
Murphy said the woman reported she believed Dupont, her neighbor, had broken into her home and also had stolen her partner’s Best Buy credit card in a separate incident.
The officer said the partner reported the card stolen in March. Murphy said the victim reported he had a large limit on the card and only had it for emergencies. He told police he received an alert telling him he had to make a payment on the card and when he checked the balance he discovered someone had been using the card to pay for things in Barre for the past few months.
Murphy said the victim reported $1,809.02 had been fraudulently spent on the card.
The officer said a teacher at Barre Town Middle & Elementary School had reached out to the victim via Facebook telling him she had found his credit card in a student’s possession. The victim told Murphy the teacher reported Dupont was a family member of the student. He said the teacher sent him a screenshot of a Facebook profile picture and he identified the person as his neighbor Dupont, according to court records.
Murphy said she spoke to the teacher who confirmed she had found the victim’s credit card in the hands of one of her students, but couldn’t say who due to confidentiality issues. The officer said the teacher reported she had filled out a sworn statement about the incident, but Murphy couldn’t find it. The teacher also said she would fill out another statement, but Murphy never received one, according to court records.
Murphy said she found Dupont in June while responding to an unrelated matter. The officer said Dupont reported he didn’t know how a family member of his ended up with the victim’s credit card. Murphy said he denied knowing anything about the fraudulent charges. She said he agreed to fill out a sworn statement, but never did so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.