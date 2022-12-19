BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of possessing child sex abuse materials.
Billy Raymond, 39, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 12 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to six felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials.
If convicted, Raymond faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Detective Sarah Superneau, of the state Attorney General’s office, said in her affidavit the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Superneau said the tips came from Google and referenced possible child sex abuse materials that had been uploaded.
In September 2021, she said Google reported an account belonging to Raymond uploaded two files. Superneau said one of the files was an image of a girl who appears to be under 8 years old engaging in a sex act by herself. She said the second file was an image of a girl who appeared to be under the age of 10 being sexually assaulted by a male.
The detective said for the second tip from Google, an account belonging to Raymond had uploaded an image of a child who appeared to be under the age of 12 engaging in a sex act with an adult male. She said this file was also uploaded in September 2021.
Superneau said the investigation revealed the IP addresses connected to the uploaded images belonged to Raymond. She said investigators obtained that information after issuing a summons to Waitsfield Telecom. The company reported the address belonged to Raymond, one of its subscribers, according to court records.
Superneau said police executed a search warrant on Raymond’s home in Barre on Dec. 9. She said Raymond was home at the time.
She said when asked about the child sex abuse materials connected to his accounts on the internet, Raymond initially said someone probably sent him the images and he deleted them. Superneau said Raymond reported using multiple chat applications where he would be sent child sex abuse materials.
Superneau said Raymond then stated he didn’t want to answer anymore questions without an attorney present. She said he later approached an investigator and reported he had tried to send such materials to someone else through his email account with Google, “but they wouldn’t go through.”
Superneau said Raymond was shown the three images from the tips from Google and he reported he recognized them. She said Raymond reported he was still receiving such materials, including on the day the search warrant was executed and the week prior.
Superneau said Raymond reported he has a problem with looking at kids engaged in sex acts. He reported his preference was kids between the ages of 10 and 12, according to court records.
The detective said Raymond’s cellphone was seized as part of the warrant. On the phone, she said investigators found multiple images of child sex abuse materials and conversations Raymond had about the sexual assault of children.
Court records describe three images found on Raymond’s phone. Superneau said the first was an image of a girl who appeared to be under the age of 12 being sexually assaulted. She said the second showed a girl who appeared to be under the age of 14 engaging in a sex act with a male and the third was an image of two boys, one under the age of 12 and the other under the age of 8, engaging in a sex act together.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
