BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of attacking someone with a sledgehammer handle.
Arnold R. Kidla III, 42, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted, Kidla faces a maximum sentence of 15½ years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Sgt. Mark Monteith, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit an assault was reported at the Dollar Tree on Ames Drive Tuesday. Monteith said the store's manager told police a male had hit another male with a baseball bat.
He said police were told Kidla had assaulted someone and was headed on foot toward Barre City with some type of stick or club.
Monteith said the victim was bleeding from the side of his head. He said the victim had a cut on his head from getting hit and was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
He said a Vermont State Police trooper found Kidla, and he had a “walking stick” on the ground next to him. Kidla told police he and the victim were just playing and the victim got too close, according to court records. Monteith said Kidla told police if he wanted to hurt the victim he would have knocked him out.
Monteith said police spoke to the victim at the hospital who reported he and Kidla were arguing and Kidla was mad. He told police Kidla ran at him and hit him in the head.
Monteith said the stick appeared to be a handle for a sledgehammer. He said some kind of tape was wrapped around one end of the handle.
He said Kidla hit the victim so hard a chunk of hair and tissue was missing from the victim's head.
