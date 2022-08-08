BARRE — Police say a Granite City man hit another man in the head with a BB gun.
Dustin J. Kennett, 36, pleaded not guilty Aug. 1 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of simple assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Kennett faces a maximum sentence of eight years and two months in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to buy, have or use any guns or dangerous weapons and not to contact the victim.
Officer Jesse Fecher, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on July 30 that police received a 911 call from someone on Bergeron Street reporting a male had been struck in the head with a gun. Fecher said the caller reported the suspect had gone back into his apartment.
The officer said Kennett then called police and reported he had hit someone with a gun.
Fecher said he went to the scene and located the victim, who had a cloth pressed against his head and what appeared to be blood on his face. He said a witness gave police the gun that was used in the incident. He said it was a BB gun.
The officer said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment. He said the victim suffered a cut about an inch long at the base of his hairline.
Fecher said he then spoke with Kennett, who had visible injuries to his back, arms and head. He said Kennett reported the victim had punched him in the face twice. He told police he then struck the victim with the gun after he was punched, according to court records. The officer said Kennett reported he and the victim had been arguing when the victim punched him, so he grabbed the gun and went after the victim in self defense. Fecher said Kennett reported he didn't believe he actually hit the victim with the gun.
The officer said a witness reported seeing Kennett hit the victim with the gun and then the pair fought on the ground. He said the witness reported she retrieved the gun after Kennett dropped it and put it in her home.
Fecher said the victim told police Kennett had threatened to shoot him. He told police he punched Kennett after Kennett hit him with the gun, according to court records.
The officer said Kennett later admitted to hitting the victim with the gun.
