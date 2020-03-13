BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of groping a woman at a store.
Otis Clemons, 55, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
If convicted, Clemons faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a sexual offense was reported at Dollar General on South Main Street on Feb. 2.
Lewis said she went to the store and spoke to an employee who reported Clemons had groped her when she was trying to help him.
The victim told Lewis Clemons asked her to help him with some items and then he grabbed her by the waist and pushed himself against her. She told Lewis the interaction felt sexual and she was scared.
Lewis said she checked surveillance footage from the store and saw Clemons come up behind the victim, but the video quality was too poor to show the encounter.
She said another employee at the store told police he heard Clemons say he “couldn’t help himself.”
Officer Michael Reale, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit he spoke with Clemons later that day and he reported the victim came on to him. Reale said Clemons denied touching the woman and said she nearly grabbed his genitals.
Lewis said she spoke with Clemons over the phone on Feb. 6. She said he first stated he didn’t remember the incident at the store, but later asked why the victim came up to him from behind the counter. She said he refused to give a statement.
