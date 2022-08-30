BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of running from police while intoxicated on a motorcycle and crashing in Barre Town.

Christopher M. Goslant, 26, pleaded not guilty Aug. 22 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence for the third time and driving under the influence for the third time and refusing to participate in an evidentiary test and misdemeanor counts of negligent operation, gross negligent operation, two misdemeanor counts of driving a vehicle with a suspended license and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Goslant faces a maximum sentence of 23 years in prison. He was released on conditions.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.