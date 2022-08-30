BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of running from police while intoxicated on a motorcycle and crashing in Barre Town.
Christopher M. Goslant, 26, pleaded not guilty Aug. 22 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence for the third time and driving under the influence for the third time and refusing to participate in an evidentiary test and misdemeanor counts of negligent operation, gross negligent operation, two misdemeanor counts of driving a vehicle with a suspended license and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Goslant faces a maximum sentence of 23 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Jesse Fecher, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit Aug. 21 he was on patrol on South Main Street when he heard a motorcycle approach. Fecher said he looked over and saw the motorcycle driving on South Main Street at about 50 mph. The speed limit there is 25 mph.
The officer said he attempted to pull the motorcycle over, but it appeared to speed up. Fecher said his cruiser reached about 60 mph and the motorcycle was gaining distance on him.
He said he lost the motorcycle on Washington Street and ended the pursuit. Fecher said police in Barre Town were notified to keep an eye out for the motorcycle.
Minutes later, Fecher said police in Barre Town reported a crash had occurred involving a motorcycle near the roundabout in East Barre. Police said the motorcycle drove off the roadway and into a residence's yard. The motorcycle hit something and the driver tried to keep going, but crashed in the roadway, sending the driver about 30 yards up the road, according to court records.
Fecher said Goslant was identified as the operator. He said Goslant was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for the injuries he had suffered in the crash. Goslant attended court with crutches and had bandages on both arms.
Fecher said staff at the hospital reported Goslant had a blood-alcohol content of 0.139%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%.
Fecher said Golsant was released from the hospital and arrested. He said Goslant smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
Fecher said Goslant reported seeing the cruiser trying to stop him, but he kept driving because he was “already in a lot of (expletive)” for not stopping for police in a separate incident.
He said Goslant refused to blow into the Datamaster to give a sample of his breath because he was having trouble breathing from the injuries he suffered.
Fecher said a records check showed Goslant was convicted of driving under the influence in 2016 and in 2020. He said because of this, Goslant has a criminally suspended license.
For the negligent operation charge and another charge for driving with a suspended license, Officer Michael Reale, also of the Barre City police, said on Aug. 13 Goslant was seen next to a motorcycle on Skyline Drive. Reale said on June 23 he had stopped Goslant on the motorcycle and learned of the suspended license.
Minutes later, Reale said the motorcycle drove by him at 46 mph in the 25 mph zone. He said he tried to pull the motorcycle over, but it sped away.
Reale said he later located Goslant who denied driving the bike.
