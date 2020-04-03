WATERBURY – Vermont State Police say a Barre man crashed on the interstate and fled.
Police said a 2015 Nissan Frontier crashed into the guardrail on Interstate 89 near Exit 10 in Waterbury. The vehicle was totaled and unoccupied. Police said they weren’t able to make contact with the driver until April 1 who turned out to be Michael Murphy, 41.
Murphy has been cited for leaving the scene of a crash where damage occurred. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court on June 25 to answer the charge.
