BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of attacking and choking a woman.

Malcolm N. Rich, 37, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Rich faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including no contact with the victim nor can he engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.

