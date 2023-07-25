BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of attacking and choking a woman.
Malcolm N. Rich, 37, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Rich faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including no contact with the victim nor can he engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police on July 22 wanting to speak with someone about a young family member who wanted to run away. Frey said he went to speak to the woman on the phone, but all he heard was a female yelling, “Get out of the car,” and it sounded like a struggle was taking place.
Frey said he was given the location of the call by dispatch, and he and another officer went to the scene. He said he was later told by dispatch that Rich had arrived at the home, assaulted a woman and left.
Frey said he spotted Rich driving and pulled him over. He said Rich had blood on his face and on the side of his torso.
He said Rich reported he went to the home because a family member called him asking Rich to pick the family member up. Rich reported the family member got in his vehicle, but so did the victim who tried to take Rich’s keys from him, according to court records. Frey said Rich reported someone else, likely another family member, started punching him.
Frey said Rich reported the family member that called Rich fled from the vehicle and Rich was out looking for this family member when he was pulled over by Frey.
Frey said he then spoke with the victim who reported Rich assaulted her by putting her in a headlock and choking her. The victim reported she couldn’t breathe, and that’s when a family member started punching Rich, according to court records. Frey said the victim reported Rich let up and then stabbed her in the arm with his keys.
Frey said the victim had a cut on her arm and marks around her neck and shoulder.
Frey said he then spoke to the family member who punched Rich, who reported they did that in response to Rich choking the victim in an effort to get Rich to let go of the victim.
Frey said he did not observe any injuries on Rich. He said Rich later agreed with Frey that he should have called police to assist in the situation.