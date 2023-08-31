BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of choking a woman and threatening to set her home on fire.
William James Carslaw, 35, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening.
If convicted, Carslaw faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, no contact with the victim, nor can he possess dangerous or deadly weapons, to include lighters, matches and other incendiary devices.
The state had asked that Carslaw be held without bail while the case against him is pending. Judge Kevin Griffin initially denied that request, though a weight-of-the-evidence hearing has been set for Dec. 11.
Officer Paula Russell, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a woman came to the police department Aug. 25 to talk about an incident that took place at her home. Russell said the victim reported Carslaw had been staying at her home since June.
The victim gave police a sworn statement within which she reported Carslaw had been drinking and was verbally abusive toward her, according to court records. She reported she tried to distance herself from Carslaw and he asked her whether she was recording with her cellphone because “before I leave I’m going to burn this whole place down.”
Russell said the victim reported she went into another room and Carslaw started sending her text messages asking her to talk to him. The victim reported Carslaw told her, “Come downstairs tough guy. I want you to have proof I’m lighting your (expletive) on fire right now,” according to court records.
The officer said the victim reported she went downstairs and saw Carslaw holding a lit lighter to a table.
Russell said the victim reported she grabbed the lighter and Carslaw proceeded to put his hands around her neck and push her repeatedly into a dresser. The victim reported she was able to get away from Carslaw, but he chased her, grabbed and pulled her back toward him, got on top of her and choked her, according to court records.
Russell said the victim reported she was able to scream which woke up another person in the home who hit Carslaw in an effort to get him off the victim. The victim reported this distracted Carslaw enough so that she was able to shove him off and run away from him, according to court records.
The officer said the victim reported she thought Carslaw was going to kill her.