BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of attacking a woman and throwing her pet guinea pig out into the cold.

Adam Stephen Litton, 30, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

