BARRE — Three people were jailed and a fourth was cited following a Thursday afternoon search of a Maple Avenue residence that police say netted nearly 5 grams of heroin.
Conducted pursuant to a warrant Barre police said they obtained as part of an “ongoing narcotics investigation,” the search of the home located at 115 Maple Avenue led to four arrests and the seizure of approximately 230 bags of heroin.
Police said the heroin weighed approximately 4.99 grams and was discovered in the bedroom of Russel and Jami Masi. The couple was taken into custody, transported to the Barre City Police Department and held for lack of $10,000 bail following the search, police said.
Russel and Jami Masi are each facing separate drug charges.
Police said Jami Masi, 44, was expected to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of trafficking heroin, as well as violating the conditions of her release. If convicted on the trafficking charge they said she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison fined up to $1 million, or both.
Police said Russel Masi, 55, was expected to be charged with the sale of crack cocaine and violating his release during a Friday arraignment. Police said the drug charge stemmed from the ongoing investigation that prompted police to obtain and execute the search warrant.
Two people, who police said have essentially been staying at the Masi residence for some time, were also arrested, though one – Kathy Huckins – was later released on a citation. They said Huckins, 48, was expected to be charged with possession of a regulated drug during a Friday arraignment at the criminal courthouse in Barre.
Christopher Elmer, 35, was the fourth person taken into custody at the Maple Avenue home on Thursday and he went directly to jail. Elmer was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by the state Department of Corrections and was transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
The Barre department’s street crimes unit and its K-9, Mike were assisted in executing the warrant by county, state, and federal law enforcement personnel.
