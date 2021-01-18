BARRE — The Barre Historical Society is a modest grant away from creating a pocket park around tiny brick bakery that has been cranking out fresh bread on a regular basis for more than a year after being dormant for several decades.
Now home to Rise Up Bakery, the building has been restored, its wood-fired brick oven replaced and concrete walkway that makes its delivery window accessible to customers installed.
Carolyn Shapiro, the historical society board member who made the bakery building her pet project, will tell you none of that happened overnight. It was the product of a years-long process that included several successful grant applications and a whole lot of volunteer labor, which earned Shapiro and the bakery an “Award of Excellence” from the Vermont Historical Society last October.
Now, Shapiro has shifted her focus from building to grounds, and while there isn’t a lot of land that came with the bakery historical society members Karen Lane, her late husband, Chet Briggs, and Marjorie Power, bought at auction in 2004, there is a patch of grass between the walkway and what may be Barre’s tiniest historic building.
Built on the fringe of the parking lot to the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street in 1913, the building housed an expanded version of the bakery that got its start int he basement of the labor hall as part of the Union Cooperative grocery store. The bakery was closed due to damage caused by massive flooding in 1927, reopened nearly a decade later and eventually closed in 1940 before being sold to Rock of Ages Corp. for storage. It changed hands several times, fell into disrepair and was sold when the remnants of the Rouleau Granite complex were auctioned off three years after John Clavichord bought the sprawling Metro Way property in 2001.
With repairs and restoration complete, Jim Haas running Rise Up Bakery, Shapiro is hoping to secure a grant to create a multi-functional pocket park.
The City Council has endorsed the application and Shapiro said Monday she is putting the finishing touches on the proposal she plans to submit to the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development before Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
The “Better Places” program, provides “placemaking” grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 for improvement projects planned in designated areas like Barre’s historic downtown.
Shapiro said she is still crunching the numbers, but expects to apply for roughly $12,000. That money, she said, would finance the installation of a patio created from recycled cobblestones that once served as the street that runs through downtown Barre. It will also finance the purchase of four granite benches, a few flower boxes and a plaque to explain the history of the building in the context of Barre’s ethnic and industrial heritage.
Shapiro said the landscaping project will beautify the property, while creating a small outdoor gathering space that will be useful to the bakery and its patrons, as well as those waiting to attend events at the neighboring labor hall. Both buildings are now owned and controlled by the Barre Historical Society, though one of them – the spacious hall – remains closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A popular venue that has hosted a broad array of events over since it was acquired and restored by the historical society, the labor hall is now temporarily dormant while Haas continues to build a customer base for the bakery that is sticking to a three-day-a-week schedule.
Shapiro won’t have to wait long to learn whether he latest grant application is approved. The deadline is Friday and by this time next month the grant awards are expected to be announced with the expectation the work will be completed by Aug. 31.
