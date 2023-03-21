BERLIN — It might be refurbished and reused in a less-traveled location, but the state is working on plans to replace an historic steel truss bridge that has spanned the Dog River since 1934.
Located on the stretch of Route 12 that runs between Northfield and Montpelier, the Berlin bridge needs work and state officials rolled out preliminary plans to replace it Monday night.
Several residents attended the “regional concerns meeting” held by the state Agency of Transportation in order to bring neighbors and town officials up to speed on the agency’s thinking before the project progresses to design.
“We’re at a really, really early stage of project development,” said Laura Stone, a project manager for VTrans.
If residents have concerns, Stone said now is the time to speak up because while work won’t start this year or next, a temporary bridge that would be used as a detour could be installed in 2025. The bulk of the work — from dismantling the deteriorating bridge to constructing a new one in its place — is tentatively scheduled for 2026, and likely will take the construction season.
Consulting engineer Todd Sumner said some threshold decisions already have been made.
Sumner said doing nothing with respect to a bridge that is nearing the end of its useful life and required emergency attention last year isn’t an option.
While rehabilitating the existing bridge is technically possible, it would require extensive and expensive repair without addressing challenges associated with its design or resolving long-term maintenance issues that would limit its lifespan. Based on current and projected traffic volume, the bridge might last another 30 years in its Route 12 location if the state made the heavy investment to fix its many structural shortcomings.
Sumner said dismantling and refurbishing the components of the historic truss bridge and reassembling it in a location where it would take less of a pounding was considered the best solution. That would necessitate constructing a new bridge — one that would last at least 75 years and create new opportunities along what VTrans has flagged as a high-priority bicycle corridor.
Sumner said you can design a bridge with bike lanes heading in both directions, but you can’t create them on a steel bridge that is 21 feet wide “rail-to-rail,” not counting the narrow sidewalk beyond the existing traveled way. That was a consideration, he said.
Preliminary plans call for a new bridge that would include two 5-foot-wide bike lanes flanking a pair of 11-foot-wide travel lanes.
Sumner said the proposed bridge would replace one that is hampered by its substandard width for vehicles and is downright dangerous for bicyclists, who must traverse the 140-foot span that is all traveled way and not enough of it.
According to Sumner, designing a bridge with 5-foot shoulders that could be shared by bicyclists and pedestrians would eliminate the need for a sidewalk.
That was a design flaw in the estimation of some residents, particularly those who liver on Ayers Road. Those residents must cross the bridge and then Route 12 in order to get to their mailboxes, which are located on the property where the Riverton Fire Station is located. The postal service won’t go down Ayers Road, and a bank of mailboxes that was once located at the former Riverton General Store has long since moved to the other side of the river.
Some residents, and at least one select board member, expressed safety concerns associated with the loss of a sidewalk and suggested one be incorporated in the design.
Other concerns were largely aesthetic. Some lamented the looming loss of the truss bridge, while others said they hoped the new bridge would feature some decorative elements.
None of those decisions have been made, but residents were told the project will require the installation of a temporary one-lane bridge with traffic signals on either end, because nearby roads weren’t built to handle the traffic that would be forced on to them for a full construction season and relying on Interstate 89 would force some people to add 27 miles to daily commutes.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.