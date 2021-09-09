MONTPELIER — It may get shorter still, but city councilors trimmed their list of goals during a strategic planning session that ended with a flurry of proposals ranging from bond issues and a “BIPOC community center” to providing affordable child care for all and business incentives for some.
On a night when “brainstorming” was frequently encouraged and councilors were repeatedly prodded to think out loud, they unleashed a session-ending deluge of ideas that matched the downpour outside.
How much of the daunting to-do list survives is likely a digital poll and a renewed in-person conversation away, but the first step in a strategic planning process didn’t end the way it began.
Councilors, who seemed briefly stumped when asked the mission-related question why the city does what it does and were marginally more engaged in a goal-setting exercise that was mostly subtraction by absorption, caught fire when talk turned to strategies for achieving its goals.
Even that took a nudge from Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer who facilitated the 3½-hour session.
“Just start yelling out things you ... want to do,” she said.
Niedermayer didn’t have to ask twice.
Mayor Anne Watson came armed with a long list of things she’d like the city to advance or implement during the next three years.
Watson floated three potential bond issues — one to advance the city’s Net Zero initiative, another to finance plans for Confluence Park, and a third to revitalize the recreation center on Barre Street. Short of seeking voter-approved financing for any, or all, of those projects, she noted each could be advanced.
Affordable child care was also a priority, though Montpelier’s pregnant mayor was jokingly chided by Councilor Dona Bate for her “vested interest” in establishing a child care program for infants to 5-year-olds.
“I said exactly the same thing a year ago,” Watson said as councilors laughed at Bate’s remark.
Watson said she would also like to explore creating the possibility of creating child care program for children of all ages that mirrors an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work day.
As advertised, Watson’s list was long and included items that ranged from exploring a conservation opportunity that has presented itself on Berlin Pond and settling on an economic development strategy to upgrading the city’s website and exploring new housing options.
Most, if not all of Watson’s proposals, as well as those subsequently suggested by other council members, would fit at least loosely under one of the six broad goals they have thus far agreed should be the city’s focus.
Niedermayer and City Manager Bill Fraser had hoped the council could whittle the list to three and while that may yet happen, it was at least heading in the right direction after the Wednesday night meeting.
Among the goals stripped from last year’s list — there were nine — was “COVID-19 response,” though councilors stressed that doesn’t mean they don’t still take the virus seriously.
“Look around the room,” Councilor Conor Casey said. “We’re all wearing masks.”
However, Councilor Jack McCullough said the city’s COVID response going forward could fit comfortably under at least two of the goals — “public health and safety” and “community prosperity” — that remain on the list.
“At this stage of the pandemic we don’t need to be setting policies at the council level as to what we’re going to do (in response to COVID),” he said.
Councilors generally agreed with that assessment in editing a list they were told should be more focused in order to make meaningful progress in areas of shared priorities.
Two other goals from a year ago were also dropped. One — pursuing a “thoughtfully planned built environment” — was viewed as a core city function, while councilors agreed the other — fostering an “inclusive, engaged community” — could be combined with a separate goal of creating a “responsive and responsible government.”
Councilors liked the ring of “responsive and engaged government,” and agreed “more housing,” “environmental stewardship,” and “sustainable infrastructure” should also remain goals for now.
That was before the idea shower that had Niedermayer talking about a digital poll to narrow the list and Fraser thinking about the budgetary implications of some of the proposals.
“There’s a lot of really expensive stuff there,” Fraser said, referring to the list compiled by Niedermayer based on suggestions made by councilors.
Councilors agreed narrowing that list in the next step in a process Niedermayer said she hoped would position her to present the council with a draft plan when it meets on Oct. 13.
