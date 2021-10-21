BARRE — Armed with ideas that were the product of a series of facilitated forums, Granite City residents moved beyond brainstorming Wednesday night — setting the stage for three running discussions that had Mayor Lucas Herring brimming with optimism Thursday morning.
“All of these ideas are at the right time,” Herring said of proposals to launch a housing task force, improve access to Barre’s rivers and develop a community center.
Now comes the hard part as Herring and dozens of others — some in-person and others online — were told as the Vermont Council on Rural Development wrapped up a three-stop “community visit” at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
The session opened with VCRD’s new executive director, Brian Lowe, welcoming a “visiting team” capable of bringing federal, state, and regional resources to the table and offering expertise that could help Barre advance the three initiatives that emerged from the community-based process.
Lowe noted that process had reached an important pivot point as those who signed up for one of three task forces prepared to meet for the first time.
“Tonight really is about action,” he said. “Tonight is about taking those different ideas and developing … concrete steps, with the help of these experts drawn from around the state, to help make (them) realities in Barre.”
A housing task force?
Why not?
River access?
Sounds good.
A community center?
Daunting, but doable.
On a night when participants were polled about their vision of a future Barre, they inched forward on all three fronts during separate meetings that marked both a beginning and an end.
Some huddled to talk about the hurdles to bringing more housing to Barre and discuss ways to improve its existing housing stock. Others engaged in a “sky’s the limit” conversation about their river-rich city and ways to make the most of those underutilized natural assets. A third group — one that included Herring — waded into to what, with luck, will be a long-running discussion about a community center. It’s one that ended with task force participants agreeing there needs to be a clear vision with respect to the ill-defined project.
None of the three groups got very far. All need more information that will require additional community engagement and one of VCRD’s three facilitators noted the training wheels just came off.
“At this point it does shift to the community,” Jenna Koloski said, noting this is the point in the program VCRD has executed more than 80 times over the years where VCRD steps back and the community steps up.
VCRD will still author a report and action plan based on the community visit and continue to serve in what Koloski characterized as a “resource and referral” capacity.
“Call on us when you need us,” she said, noting the VCRD could assist with everything from identifying funding sources and grant-writing to making making connections with agencies and non-profits that were part of the visiting team.
However, while Koloski said VCRD was “happy to help,” making Barre’s big ideas happen will largely be up to Barre.
Renita Marshall, who served as chairwoman of the All in for Barre initiative that was delayed due to the pandemic, said she believed the community was up to it.
“When we come together there’s nothing we can’t accomplish,” she said, ticking off a list of examples and closing with instructions for meeting participants.
“Let’s get to work,” she said.
More than two hours later, Lowe offered some parting words for participants: “urgency, uncertainty and optimism.”
“I think there’s a real urgency in this moment where we have real opportunities,” he said, predicting Barre was positioning itself to leverage the availability of unprecedented federal funding by getting organized behind shared goals.
Lowe said that was a good first step, but it didn’t guarantee success.
“I think it would be foolish not to acknowledge all the uncertainty that comes with taking on such a monumental task, he said. “It’s an inherent part of democracy (but) it puts a huge burden on local leaders to step forward and make change in their community.”
Though VCRD has done dozens of community visits in Vermont cities and towns, Lowe noted Barre was his first and he had a good feeling about the process.
“I’m leaving with real optimism about this community,” he said. “It’s been wonderful to get to know many people in the community and to see what can happen here.”
Herring said he shared that optimism. With the city actively exploring downtown development options, talking about housing and a community center, whether it serves youth, senior citizens or both, were timely topics. With respect to the river, he noted the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps made a down-payment on improving access to the Stevens Branch over the summer, by upgrading a trail that runs along the Stevens Branch near Rotary Park.
“This is the perfect time to be having these conversations,” he said.
Only one of the three task forces chose a chairperson on Wednesday and none scheduled a second meeting though all plan to meet again in coming weeks and months.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.