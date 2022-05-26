MONTPELIER — The voter-approved acquisition of 133 mostly undeveloped acres will be finalized on July 1, but conceptual plans for the soon-to-be-city-owned property at the end of Country Club Road won’t be complete until 2024.
On a night when the City Council discussed the need for more housing and received an update on a pair of infrastructure projects, members agreed to solicit proposals for a comprehensive master planning process involving property that was the longtime home of the Montpelier Elks, and the club’s nine-hole golf course.
Barring an unexpected development, the city will purchase the property from Steve Ribolini for $3 million on July 1. Based on the council's decision Wednesday night the closing is scheduled to occur even as proposals from consultants interested in evaluating the development potential of the property are still rolling in.
Councilors were told those proposals would be vetted, a consultant selected and a contract awarded in time for work to start on Oct. 1.
It won’t be an overnight assignment.
It’s one councilors were told should take 18 months and their decision to solicit proposals represented the tiniest first step in a much longer process.
By this time in 2024, councilors were told a final report from the yet-to-be-selected consultant would be in hand, including a master plan outlining various development options for property the city doesn’t know a lot about.
What little it knows is reflected in the just-approved request for proposals.
It knows the size of the parcel — 133 acres — and that its sole access — Country Club Road — is off Route 2. It also knows a good chunk of the property — roughly 50 acres — was long used a golf course and, there are about 83 acres of woods and one notable building. The latter would be the 15,688-square foot-structure built by the Montpelier Elks 60 years ago and rented by the club after it sold the property to Ribolini in 2016. That landlord-tenant relationship ended last year when the Montpelier Elks temporarily relocated and subsequently relinquished its 153-year-old charter.
The size, traits and topography of the property aren’t nearly enough to evaluate its potential future uses and that process will take time, require public input along the way, and could conceivably rule out ideas that have already been floated.
Those ideas range from developing housing of all varieties to incorporating recreational opportunities — both indoor and outdoor. Conservation is always an option, commercial development may or may not be, and while many would like to see housing in a city that doesn’t have enough of it, the consultant-led process the council just green-lit will determine whether and to what extent that is actually viable.
City Manager Bill Fraser said the city doesn’t know what it doesn’t know about the site and the master planning process should fill in many of those blanks.
“Part of it is to see if there’s a viable project here,” he said.
While some have strong opinions about how the property should be used and one non-profit — The Hub — has expressed interest in the existing building and developing a social and recreation center, Councilor Cary Brown stressed there are no preconditions on the planning process.
“I want to make sure that it’s really clear to all of us that we’re not determining ahead of time what kind of uses will be considered and will not be considered,” she said.
Brown worried that fact is easily lost in casual conversation and it's worth underscoring to set expectations before the planning process begins.
“Maybe there will be recreation as a proposed use and maybe there will not be,” she said. “Maybe there will be housing (and) maybe there will not be. This process is to answer those questions.”
Josh Jerome, who was recently hired as the city’s new community and economic development specialist, said Brown’s was an accurate characterization.
The council won’t know how much the planning process will cost until after it receives proposals, but members do know they didn’t include any money in the budget voters approved in March to cover that expense.
Fraser said he had identified up to $150,000 in funding to cover costs incurred during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Fraser said part of the money — $50,000 — was budgeted for a planned rewrite of the city’s economic development strategic plan. He said that project could be deferred freeing up funding for the master planning process.
If needed, Fraser said, the city could borrow as much as $100,000 from its Housing Revolving Loan Fund with the understanding that money would be repaid in the future — potentially through the sale of building lots on the former Elks Club property.
Councilors embraced that plan and agreed to solicit proposals in hopes of expediting a planning process they were told wouldn’t be rushed, but would involve opportunities for input along the way.
